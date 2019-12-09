First Alert: Cloudy and muggy day ahead

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day cool with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 50s. Skies will be cloudy all day long with a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be breezy at times, between 10-15 mph today. Temps this evening will drop into the 60s this evening with lows in the upper 50s
A cold front will move through the area tomorrow, this will give us a good chance of rain all day on Tuesday. Temps will fall as the day goes on. Starting in the mid-60s and falling into the mid-50s by 4 pm. Showers will continue into Tuesday Night.
Showers will linger into the morning on Wednesday before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Another chance of rain returns on Friday with sunshine this weekend.
