Father lights candle in Light Up The Night for late 8-month-old son

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents hold up candles and pray as they remember the loss of their child.
The somber event was held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. It is put on by local organizations in observance of national children's Memorial Day. They want those to come together who are grieving over the loss of a child or loved one this holiday season.
One couple that was there tonight lost their then eight-month-old son in 2017. For them, it is a celebration and a reminder he is always with them.
“Just because he’s gone, we can still celebrate him whether he’s here or not. He’s still with us. I want everybody to know about him. Not just us. His disorder was rare. Its like three in a million,” said Joshua Grasty.
The couple says their son Aidan Grasty passed away from Miller-Dieker Syndrome.
