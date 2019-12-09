East Hardy Street bridge to be replaced

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The bridge connecting the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal on East Hardy Street is scheduled to be replaced with a new one.
The Forrest County Board of Supervisors were presented with a proposed layout of the new bridge during their last board meeting.
The new multi-span bridge will be built downstream adjacent to the old bridge and will consist of concrete, steel girders and beams with the main span running about 300-feet in length.
Final plans for the bridge should be completed by mid-April and construction is expected to begin next summer and take roughly 18-24 months to complete.
Chris Bowen, District 5 Supervisor for Forrest County, says considering the age of the old bridge along with increasing maintenance costs, it’s time to replace the 70-year old bridge which has served both cities well.
“In this vicinity, this is the lifeline for the majority of the traffic that goes in between downtown Hattiesburg and the City of Petal, and keeping a corridor open here from East Hardy Street is critical for both the growth and the revitalization of downtown Hattiesburg and downtown Petal.” said Bowen.
Funding for the project was provided by the Mississippi Transportation Commission after lawmakers met earlier this year to authorize the state to issue $250 million in bonds for repairing and replacing crumbling roads and bridges. Out of that money, $15.2 million was allocated for the new East Hardy Street bridge.
Bids for the project must be taken before construction can begin and supervisors say they are hopeful the final designs will include lighting and a pedestrian/bike path running the length of the bridge.
The old bridge will remain open while construction is underway and no real impact on traffic is expected.
