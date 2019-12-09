Boil water notice issued for Petal residents

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Barrontown Water Association has issued a boil water notice for residents in Petal.
The notice will affect customers who live on Brady Road, Ward Drive, Rocky Drive, Keys Drive, Richard Drive, Hubbard Drive, Hobart McCardle D Drive, Hensarling Road from the intersection of Brady Road to Corinth Church Road and 9246 Temple Road to 9282 Temple Road.
Residents are being advised to boil their drinking water for at least two minutes until further notice.
