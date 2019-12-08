West Point successfully defends their 5A state title against Picayune, 38-26

With over five minutes left in the fourth, Green Wave senior tight end TJ Anderson catches a 57-yard pass from Brandon Harris to set them up at the goal line for senior running back Kelviontae Gibbs to fight his way into the endzone for a one-yard touchdown, and after the successful PAT attempt, West Point holds onto the lead and win the game, 38-26, after Picayune turned the ball over on downs close to the goal line on their final possession.