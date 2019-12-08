West Point successfully defends their 5A state title against Picayune, 38-26

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football season ended Saturday night as the West Point Green Wave looked to defend their 5A state title against the Picayune Maroon Tide in an intense battle at The Rock.
The first half was entertaining to say the least, with both teams trading scores in the first quarter with the score being tied up at seven by the end of the first.
The beginning of the second quarter was all Green Wave as West Point showcased a strong aerial attack their work in the running game, along with some impressive work on the defensive side of the ball.
After two touchdowns in the second quarter, West Point positioned themselves out in front with a 21-7 lead.
With a little over three minutes left in the half, the Maroon Tide shifted the momentum of the game with some much-needed plays from both their offense and defense.
Picayune senior running back Cameron Thomas burst through for a 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, and that was followed by Picayune returning an interception for a touchdown by senior linebacker Jaylen Hall narrows the Green Wave’s lead down to one at halftime, 21-20.
West Point scores the first points of the second half as West Point senior quarterback Brandon Harris runs for five-yard touchdown to extend the Green Waves lead, 28-20.
The rest of the third quarter was a defensive display from both teams as they did not make it easy for their opponents’ momentum on offense.
With six minutes left in the game, a West Point field goal to gives them a 11-point cushion, but it would not last long as Cameron Thomas caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Issac Hickman. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Picayune cuts the deficit to five, 31-26.
With over five minutes left in the fourth, Green Wave senior tight end TJ Anderson catches a 57-yard pass from Brandon Harris to set them up at the goal line for senior running back Kelviontae Gibbs to fight his way into the endzone for a one-yard touchdown, and after the successful PAT attempt, West Point holds onto the lead and win the game, 38-26, after Picayune turned the ball over on downs close to the goal line on their final possession.
The Green Wave walks away with their fourth straight Class 5A state championship, the school’s 11th title, which ties them with South Panola as having the most MHSAA state championships.
