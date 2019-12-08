USM snaps 4-game skid with 72-69 victory

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi “stole” a basketball game from Southern Illinois University Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum.
The Golden Eagles came up with a season-high 15 steals, including two that led to the game-sealing points as USM snapped a four-game losing streak with a 72-69 victory.
USM (3-7) overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half to trail by eight at halftime.
With 32 seconds to play, USM trailed 69-68. But a steal by Leonard Harper-Baker led to a pair of free throws by Tyler Stevenson and 70-69 USM lead with 26 seconds in the game.
With SIU (4-6) jockeying for the final shot, LaDavius Draine came up with a steal and was fouled. His two free throws with 6 seconds left sealed the victory.
Both teams shot lights out in the first half, with the Salukis making 65 percent of their shots from the floor and the Golden Eagles hitting at a 53.8 percent clip.
SIU cooled in the second half, hitting 34.8 percent of its field goals, while USM shot even better, knocking down 61.9 percent of its shots. For the game, USM made 57.4 percent of its shots.
That proved crucial, as the Salukis outscored USM from the free-throw line by six points, hitting 19-of-27 fouls shots to USM’s 13-of-20.
Harper-Baker finished with his third “double-double” of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He added two assists and a career-high five steals.
Stevenson scored 15 points, hitting all five of his shots from the floor, to log his fourth consecutive game with 10 points or more.
Draine added 12 points and two steals, hitting 3-of-5 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, and Gabe Watson came off the bench for 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals.
SIU’s Marcus Domask scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with three rebounds and two assists.
Eric McGill added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds, four assists and three steals for SIU, while Hawrin Francois contributed 14 points off the bench.
USM will return to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday, hosting the University of North Florida at Reed Green Coliseum in a rematch. The Ospreys nipped the Golden Eagles 66-63 on Nov. 14 in Jacksonville, Fla.
