USM to meet Tulane in Armed Forces Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will meet a long-time opponent in a postseason setting the Golden Eagles have never attended.
USM will face Tulane University at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020, in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University.
The Golden Eagles have played football in Ft. Worth, Texas, three times against TCU, but is the first time they have been invited to the bowl game, which debuted in 2003.
Tulane (6-6) and USM (7-5) once played on a near-annual basis that became even more formalized when both were members of Conference USA.
The teams, which have met 30 times, have not played since 2010. Tulane joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014.
