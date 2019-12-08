USM looks to renew Battle for the Bell rivalry in the Armed Forces Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles football team will be heading to Fort Worth, Tx. to renew an old rivalry.
USM will be taking on the Tulane Green Wave in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The last time the two teams faced off was at the beginning of the decade in the 2010 Battle for the Bell game in New Orleans, La. USM won that game 46-30.
The Golden Eagles earned their spot into a bowl game after going 5-3 in Conference USA play, all the while gaining a 7-5 record throughout the regular season.
Tulane will come into the game with a 6-6 regular season record, narrowly entering bowl contention, but ended 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
Kickoff will begin at 10:30 a.m. central time.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.