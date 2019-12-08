Taylorsville defeats Northside 49-18 for 2A State Championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A great team effort from the Taylorsville Tartars on both sides of the ball help secure them a 2A state title for third straight year after defeating the Northside Gators at The Rock Saturday.
The first quarter was nothing short of spectacular as both teams would show some offensive firepower.
Northside Gators showed flexed their muscle on defense to begin the game against Taylorsville and answered with a touchdown pass from quarterback Ja’Terrance Moore to wide receiver Justin Hudson on their offensive possession.
Taylorsville would immediately strike back as wide receiver Tyrese Keys makes a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown. Tartars’ PAT attempt is good, and the Taylorsville took the lead, 7-6.
Taylorsville catches a break as the Gators fumbled the ball on their first play on offense in the second quarter, and the Tartars recovered the loose ball.
Tartars running back Travis Keyes rumbles his way to a 1st and Goal for Taylorsville on fourth down, and that sets him up to walk into the endzone to allow the Tartars to regain the lead, 14-13.
Taylorsville defense showed their skills causing the Gators to go three-and-out and putting up 14 more points to give them a 21-13 lead at halftime.
Some good defensive efforts from both teams highlighted the third quarter until Taylorsville junior running back Jeffery Pittman ran the ball inside for a two-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the third quarter, 35-12.
The Gators found their way into the endzone in the fourth, but they could not catch a break as the Tartars forced multiple three-and-outs and scored two more touchdowns to take home the 2A state title for the second time in three years.
Jeffery Pittman had an outstanding performance going for 113 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, earning him game MVP honors.
The final score is Taylorsville – 49, Northside – 18.
