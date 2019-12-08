Salvation Army hosts Super Kettle Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army had its Super Kettle Day at the Hobby Lobby in Hattiesburg Saturday.
A local cosplay group helped out with the donation drive as children and adults came to see their favorite childhood characters.
Characters that attended the kettle drive were Captain America, Woman Woman, Deadpool, and many others.
Local resident George William Paris thinks this was a great idea for Salvation Army.
“The children may see a hero that they see on TV or somebody they see in a movie or their favorite toy or something like that," said Paris. "It’ll make them more susceptible when they get older to be donating.”
The drive was from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.