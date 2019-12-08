Saints fall to 49ers on game-winning FG in a memorable thriller

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - “I don’t want to answer one officiating question,” Saints head coach Sean Payton was adamant during his post-game press conference after the New Orleans Saints lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 48-46.
His answer was in response to a question, the first question, from a reporter about a big play that stopped the game in it's tracks.
“By rule. By rule,” referee John Hussey announced with 1:03 to go in the third quarter. “By rule, when the offense is in apparent punt formation, pass interference does not apply to the defense.”
A Taysom Hill pass hit the back of a San Francisco defender running downfield after a wide receiver and made contact with said receiver.
The crowd roared. The Saints players protested. Fans at home likely threw something in the direction of the television.
It was a big play. Another "non-call" for Saints fans. Something the Saints know all too much about.
This was a game of big plays - on both sides of the ball. For both teams. The Saints and 49ers offenses both came out swinging. And both defenses made critical stops. But a lot like the immovable object versus the unstoppable force, something had to give.
And it gave often. In both directions. While the Saints made big plays - including three sacks of Jimmy Garoppolo - the defense also gave up multiple big plays.
"I feel frustrated," Payton said. "There were a number of opportunities to win."
One of those was a 75-yard bomb to the 49ers Emanuel Sanders for a score. Sanders broke two tackles after catching the ball that was heaved nearly 50 yards in the air. Another was a trick play where Emmanuel Sanders threw a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. The final blow was the Kittle reception with under one-minute to play that put the 49ers in field goal range - with a face mask penalty, to boot.
"When you can throw the ball like they can," Payton said.
The Saints defense, for as stout as they have played all season, could not get off the field when it mattered. The team was a victim of its biggest strength. The 49ers used a lot of misdirection and motion to take advantage of the Saints aggressiveness on defense.
"I'm sure when we watch the tape," Payton said after the game. "There will be places where we will find a play that [could've helped us] win."
Payton said there wasn't any balance on the defensive side of the ball. But he wasn't quick to praise the offense, despite Drew Brees throwing for five touchdown passes on 29-for-40 passing and 349 yards.
"This isn't about passing yards or rushing yards," Payton said. "It's about winning."
The Saints move to 10-3 after this loss. They will play the Indianapolis Colts next Monday night.
