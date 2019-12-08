MWF Hunter’s Harvest Program opens with deer season

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s Hunter’s Harvest Program has begun as deer hunting season is in full swing, allowing hunters to share their harvest with the state’s neediest families and children.
The program takes care of the underprivileged across the state with healthy meat during winter months, and it is estimated that some 400,000 Mississippians, including more than 93,000 children, live below the federal poverty line and receive emergency food each year.
Executive director of MWF Ashlee Ellis Smith said that the program helps meets one of the state’s greatest needs.
“This life-changing program helps meet one of Mississippi’s greatest needs, taking care of impoverished families and children statewide,” said Smith. “White-tailed deer are an overly abundant natural resource here in Mississippi, and Hunter’s Harvest is a great way for deer hunters to manage the resource and help those that are less fortunate at the same time.”
Donated venison provides an affordable source of protein that is often missing in the diets of underprivileged families in the state as the Hunter’s Harvest Program works with deer hunters and participating deer processors from across the state to provide a network for the donation, processing and distribution of venison harvested by Mississippi sportsmen.
The distribution is handled through the Mississippi Food Network to their member agencies operating food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and other social services agencies across the state.
“Every pound of venison donated to the program provides four meals for needy Mississippians,” said Charles H. Beady, Jr., chief executive officer of Mississippi Food Network. “Last year alone, the program provided more than 30,000 meals for families in need. Mississippi’s deer hunters should be very proud of what they are doing to help those who are less fortunate here at home.”
Hunter’s Harvest began in 2011 and provides more than 10,000 pounds of venison a year – some 40,000 meals – to the impoverished, and more than 30 processors participate in Hunter’s Harvest, which benefits 33 charities and other organizations statewide.
Hunters can choose to donate all or a portion of their harvest to the program in one of several ways.
They can “pitch in a pound,” in which they donate a portion of their processed order to the program or donate an entire deer and either pay the processing fees themselves or request that the Hunter’s Harvest Program pay the expenses for processing.
The venison is then ground and kept in frozen storage until it is picked up by a designated charity for use in that charity’s food program.
To find a participating processor in your area or to make a financial contribution to the Hunter’s Harvest Program, visit here or contact MWF at (601) 605-1790.
