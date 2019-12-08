City of Hattiesburg begins reconstruction on S. 28th Ave. Bridge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reconstruction of the S. 28th Ave. Bridge, just north of Pinehills Drive, will begin Monday.
This will include getting equipment staged for use and closing the bridge to traffic in both directions.
The City of Hattiesburg says safety for motorists is their highest priority and must act now to get the bridge to a place where it is structurally sound.
The bridge was originally constructed in 1978, and its substructure was recently graded a 4 (poor condition) on a 10-point scale by the Office of State Aid Road Construction.
Detour signage will be posted at McInnis Loop and the intersection of Richburg Road/S. 28th Ave. Ext, as well as “closed thru traffic” signage at the entrances for South 34th Ave., New England Street and the north and south entrances of Pinehills Drive.
The City of Hattiesburg is aware that S. 28th Ave. is a well-traveled passageway for the city and its closure will affect many motorists, but they are confident the finished project will add many years to the lifespan of the bridge.
Pending weather, the City of Hattiesburg hopes to have the bridge reopened by April 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.