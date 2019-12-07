37th annual Sertoma Parade rolls through Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Laurel to watch the 37th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade.
The parade featured marching bands, floats, beauty queens, first responders and city and county officials.
The theme for this year’s event was “Ole Towne Christmas.”
According to the Sertoma Club of Laurel, the parade was known as the Merchants Christmas Parade until 1972, when it became the Jaycee’s Christmas Parade. The Sertoma Club took it over in 1982.
