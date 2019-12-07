Petal students create ornaments for Sen. Wicker’s Christmas tree

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About three years ago, Senator Roger Wicker’s wife, Gayle, started a new Christmas tradition.
She thought it would be nice to decorate his Washington D.C. office’s Christmas tree with ornaments made from Mississippi high school students. It was decided that each holiday season, Sen. Wicker would choose a high school to spotlight, and that school’s students would make the ornaments.
This year, he has chosen a very special Pine Belt School!
Petal High School students researched and made their ornaments for over a month. They studied products from Mississippi and famous Mississippians. They made their ornaments in their ceramics and art classes.
Most of the ornaments were made using the slab technique and some used wood and paint to make theirs.
“It’s truly an honor that we were chosen," said art teacher Kimberly Evans. “Petal High School has an outstanding visual arts program, we have very talented students here and it’s a wonderful opportunity to show that off on a national stage.”
Each of the 30 students chosen to give their ornament to the Senator participated Friday. They were able to personally hand Sen. Wicker their ornament and explain what they chose to do.
The Christmas tree is very popular at Capitol Hill.
“People come from all over Capitol Hill and just poke their head in the door of our front office to see this unique Christmas tree," Wicker said. "Nobody else in the whole Senate does this. We’re the only Christmas tree that is done by students back home and it makes me proud.”
