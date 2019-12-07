Oxford pulls off second-half comeback to beat Oak Grove for 6A state title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oxford Chargers scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Oak Grove 31-21 for the school’s first 6A state championship at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Friday night.
Both teams got off to a slow start as neither team managed to put points on the board on their first few drives.
On Oak Groves’ third drive, quarterback Damon Stewart fumbled to give Oxford good field position at the Oak Grove 31. On the next play, the Chargers went deep and had a touchdown pass called back due to an illegal shift. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play put Oxford in a first-and-20 situation.
The Warrior’s held Oxford to a fourth down and Jack Tannehill nailed a 45-yard field goal, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Chargers a first down and another chance at the endzone. Oak Grove managed to hold Oxford to another fourth down, and Tannehill drilled a 27-yard field goal to give Oxford a 3-0 lead with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
Oak Grove bounced back with a touchdown drive capped off by a 27-yard pass from Stewart to Tavion Smith to take a 7-3 lead with 10:44 left in second quarter. The Warriors later extended the lead to 14-3 after a short touchdown run by Eugene Newell with under 7 minutes left in the half.
As the half approached, Oak Grove’s Brandon Hayes took a screen pass 59 yards to set up the Warriors at the Oxford 25 yard line. The Chargers held Oak Grove on a third and goal with under 30 seconds remaining the in half. On fourth down at the 4 yard line, Oak Grove scored on a trick play when Quentin Sterling passed to Stewart to take a 21-3 lead into the half.
The Chargers opened up the second half with a scoring drive capped off with a 62-yard touchdown pass from John Meagher to J.J. Pegues to cut the lead to 21-10 with 11:02 left in the third quarter.
Oxford held the Oak Grove to a three-and-out on its first drive of the half, getting the ball with good field position after the Warriors were forced to punt from its own goal line.
Meagher led the Chargers downfield and scored on 23-yard run. Oak Grove led 21-16 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter after a failed two-point conversion.
Oak Grove’s following drive stalled with a third and 17 before Nick Milsap caught a tipped pass to convert the first down and give the Warriors the ball at the Oxford 30 yard line. Stewart then connected with Smith on a fourth and 5 to keep the drive alive.
The Warriors failed to convert a fourth and 10 from the Oxford 20 yard line and turned the ball over on downs with seconds left in the third quarter. The Warriors took a 21-16 lead into the final quarter.
After an Oxford punt, Oak Grove’s Stewart connected with Liam Breithaupt on a 48-yard pass to give the Warrior’s the ball at the 4 yard line. The Chargers made a big goal-line stand on fourth and goal from the 1 yard line and took over with 7:05 left in the game, trailing by 5.
Meagher completed a 24-yard pass to Pegues on the first play of the drive to get out of their own endzone. K.J. Wadley then carried the ball 54 yards to get inside the redzone with 5 minutes to play.
The Chargers capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pegues to give Oxford the lead with 4:52 left in the fourth. Oxford and Oak Grove traded penalties on the first couple of two-point conversion attempts before Pegues completed a pass to Jalen Egerson to give the Chargers a 24-21 lead on the third attempt.
Oak Grove failed to convert a fourth and short and turned the ball over on downs at their own 28 yard line with 3:18 left in the game. After a nice run from Pegues, a miscue on a snap gave Oxford a second and 28 at the Oak Grove 28 yard line with 2:34 left to play.
On third and 25, Meagher carried the ball for a touchdown. The extra point from Tannehill put Oxford up 31-21 with 2:20 left in the game.
Pegues sealed the deal for Oxford by sacking Stewart on fourth down to give the Chargers the ball back with 1:30 left. Oxford ran out the clock to claim their first 6A state title.
