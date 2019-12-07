Lumberton falls to Nanih Waiya 28-13 in 1A championship game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Class 1A championship started with a bang for Lumberton, but the rest of the game was largely dominated by Nanih Waiya as the Warriors captured their second consecutive state title.
Panthers junior running back Robert Henry took the opening play from scrimmage 50 yards for a rushing touchdown, but the extra point try was no good. The Panthers would not score again until the fourth quarter as the Warriors put up 28 unanswered points.
Nanih Waiya scored through the air on their opening drive and on the ground at the beginning of the second quarter, bringing the score to 14-6. The Warriors had a chance to put more points on the board before halftime, but the Panthers made a crucial stop down near their own goal line as time expired.
Lumberton forced a fumble on Nanih Waiya’s opening drive of the second half, but the Panthers were unable to turn the turnover into points. Nanih Waiya took advantage of the missed opportunity and opened up a commanding 21-6 lead on their next drive.
Lumberton got the ball back with about nine minutes left to go in the game but turned the ball over just a couple plays later. The Warriors then scored their second touchdown of the second half to put the game out of reach.
In a last-ditch effort at a comeback, Lumberton drove the ball down the field and scored a touchdown on their next possession, bringing the score to 28-13.
Nanih Waiya then ran out the clock to put a cap on the state championship victory.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.