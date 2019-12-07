Lights of the Wild kicks off at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo launched its first ever Lights of the Wild event on Friday.
“We have a wide range of animals,” said Demetric Kelly with guest services and retail. “We have giraffes, zebras, elephants, insects, flowers and plants. It gives guests something really, really new that they really won’t see around anywhere in Mississippi.”
The light display features more than 500 lanterns and light attractions. Organizers say this has been in the works for about three months.
"There’s been a lot of creative thinking, a lot of traveling, a lot of moving and unloading and loading and moving lanterns and putting them in another place,” said Kelly.
Hundreds came out for the opening night. Zoo staff say this event is a great way to bring the community together.
“It’s definitely something that brings a new type of culture to the city,” said Kelly. “With the Asian lanterns, they are so impressive. It takes a lot of skill and labor to get these things together and it’s just really good for guest to see something new.”
Admission is $13 online and $15 at the gate.
Free carousel and train rides are included with admission.
Lights of the Wild will be every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.
It will end Dec. 29.
