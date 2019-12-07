Kitchen fire causes major damage to Jones Co. home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A quick response from volunteer firefighters in Jones County saved a man’s home from being destroyed by a kitchen fire Friday night.
Jones County fire officials said the fire happened at a home on State Route 29 south. Responding firefighters reported visible flames in the kitchen area of the single-story, brick home.
Dana Bumgardner, with the Jones County Fire Council, said because of the swift response, firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen and living room area and prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the home, which sustained only smoke damage.
Volunteers with the Ovett, Glade, Johnson, Moselle and Union fire departments responded to the fire.
