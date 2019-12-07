Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Mississippi is working to hire FAU's Lane Kiffin as its next head football coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing and Kiffin still hasa game to coach. Florida Atlantic faces UAB in the Conference USA championship game at home Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Owls are looking for their second C-USA title in three years under the 44-year-old Kiffin. Ole Miss fired coach Matt Luke on Sunday. Mississippi would be Kiffin's fifth head coaching job, fourth in college, during a tumultuous career.
ATLANTA (AP) — The LSU-Georgia showdown sets up a classic offense vs. defense match-up in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout. Georgia would prefer a defensive quagmire. Top-ranked LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the land, putting up nearly 49 points a game. Fourth-ranked Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. The winner of Saturday's game will surely earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Many pundits believe LSU has already done enough to claim a spot in the four-team field _ even with a loss to the Bulldogs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are looking to build on their third straight NFC South title. The Saints clinched the division last week. Now they hope to capture their second straight No. 1 overall playoff seed in the NFC. A matchup with visiting San Francisco on Sunday looks likely to influence who wins top seeding in the conference. Both teams are tied with Seattle for the NFC's best record at 10-2. But New Orleans has beaten the Seahawks this season and can earn the tiebreaker over both clubs by beating San Francisco. The Saints have won three straight while the Niners has dropped two of four.
UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy chase and the playoff race have become intertwined. Since the College Football Playoff started in 2014, four of the five Heisman winners and 14 of the 17 finalists have played on teams selected to play in the semifinals. That makes conference championship weekend especially important as voters keep an eye on contenders. It has also made it especially difficult for players out of the national title hunt, like injured Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, to work their way on to voters' ballots.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 17 points and Alabama beat Stephen F. Austin 78-68. Alabama had five players finish in double figures including John Petty Jr. and Alex Reese, who each made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin has Florida Atlantic back in the Conference USA football title game. There are questions about whether it'll be his last game with the Owls. Kiffin is a big-time name in the annual college football coaching rumor mill. He's been mentioned as a candidate at Ole Miss and Arkansas and has had plenty of success in his three years with the Owls. His team faces UAB on Saturday in a matchup of the last two conference title winners. Kiffin says he hasn't discussed the rumors about his future with his team.