Hattiesburg elementary school receives $100K grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - F. B. Woodley Elementary School receives $102,000 in grant money from the Magnolia State.
It is funded by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The money will go toward things like having more LED lighting in the classrooms and waterproofing the building. Hattiesburg Public School Superintendent Robert Williams says these new improvements will make learning better for students and teachers.
“We actually have one classroom in this building with LED lighting," Williams said. “It’s a dramatic difference with the learning environment with LED lighting compared to the other classrooms that do not.”
“Anytime that you can remove distractions when things don’t work and you can make things more efficient and you can brighten the school," Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “I mean people take pride when their environment is a quality one.”
Representatives Percy Watson and Missy McGee also worked to get the grant funding for the elementary school.
