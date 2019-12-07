Fatal Pearl River County wreck claims one life

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Pearl River County Saturday morning.
Around 11:35 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Mississippi Highway 43 at the intersection of Nellie Burks Road.
Upon arrival, the trooper reported that it appeared a motorcycle was traveling south on the highway, passing another vehicle, then collided with a 2001 Toyota 4Runner, also traveling south and making a left turn onto Nellie Burks Road.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The collision is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
