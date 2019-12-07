‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ expected to bring thousands to Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Final preparations are being made for the second annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas.”
The event, in downtown Columbia, features lots of holiday activities for families, including trolley rides and Santa’s Workshop.
It was privately-funded in 2018, but this year, it’s a public-private partnership, with the city paying $275,000 for its part.
Activities begin Dec. 7, with the Kiwanis Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
That will be followed by the lighting of downtown.
It will run through Jan. 4.
“There will be light shows at the top of every hour, starting at 7 p.m.-11 p.m. every night,” said Nik Ingram, director of Main Street Columbia, Inc. “During the weekends, on Friday and Saturday, we’ll have our events. There will be be trolley and train rides, vendors, food, all sorts of activities.”
And this year, you can ice skate at two rinks on Second Street.
