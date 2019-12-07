Corinth thumps Poplarville in 4A state title game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The sparks started to fly early in the Class 4A state championship football game between the Poplarville Hornets and Corinth Warriors. Both teams scored in the opening minutes of the contest, but Corinth would overpower Poplarville for the remainder of the game on their way to a 55-21 victory.
The Warriors put the first points on the board in the form of a 49-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback D.T. Sheffield. Poplarville’s Chase Shears scored on a 66-yard touchdown run on the Hornets’ next play from scrimmage.
From there, it would be all Warriors until the second half.
Senior running back Tameron Patterson scored on a pitch play around the left end to make the score 14-7 with about 6:20 left in the first quarter. Patterson scored his second rushing touchdown of the day about eight minutes later.
Sheffield tossed a 69-yard touchdown strike with about six and a half minutes to go in the half and would increase the Warriors’ lead with a 30-yard scoring scamper just before halftime. The Warriors failed a two-point conversion try, which put the halftime score at 34-7.
Sheffield’s stellar play continued into the second half with a 43-yard touchdown pass to DK Gains on the Warriors’ first drive.
Now trailing by 38 points, the Hornets finally scored another touchdown with three minutes left to go in the third quarter but missed the extra point attempt.
Corinth answered back on the next drive with a 72-yard touchdown run from Sheffield, bringing the score to 48-13 with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Poplarville scored a touchdown and converted a two-point try with 9:30 left to go in the game to bring the score to 48-21, but the scoring was not over for Corinth. Patterson scored his third rushing touchdown with about three minutes left to go to put the game away.
Because of his spectacular performance, Sheffield was selected as the game most valuable player.
