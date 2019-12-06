William Carey University hosts Christmas Vespers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University held its annual Christmas Vespers Thursday night. The event includes a feast that both students and faculty enjoy together.
Then Vespers itself begins where Christmas songs and worship music are presented by the School of Music at the university.
The Christmas story is then told by Dr. Tommy King, president of William Carey, followed by songs of worship in the prayer garden.
The Student Government Association on campus then hosted it’s Winterfest, where students can take pictures with Santa, eat holiday treats and enjoy hot chocolate.
The event is a family friendly event that’s open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.