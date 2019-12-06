Tim’s Two Cents: MHSAA football championships preview

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, the WDAM 7 sports team sat down to preview the high school football state championships.
Six Pine Belt area teams are playing in this year’s title games at The Rock.
Jefferson Davis County will face Noxubee County for the Class 3A state title on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. At 3 p.m., Lumberton will face Nanih Waiya for the Class 1A State title. Oak Grove will face Oxford for the Class 6A state title at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, Poplarville will take on Corinth for the Class 4A state title at 11 a.m. Taylorsville will face Northside for the Class 2A state title at 3 p.m., and Picayune will face West Point for the Class 5A state title at 7 p.m.
The games will air on WDAM 7 Bounce channel. On the antenna, the channel number is 7.3, on Comcast, the channel number is 216.
