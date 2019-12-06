Students manage stress during the holidays while preparing for test

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas break is right around the corner for many students, but before the break, students prepare for exams.
The preparation can be stressful because of the readiness for the Christmas break.
“Many students deal with stress by doing physical activity, getting appropriate sleep and staying hydrated," said Portia Granger, a risk assessment specialist at The University of Southern Mississippi.
These few tips will allow students to be well rested for the exams and then ready for the Christmas break.
Christopher O’Quinn, a student at USM, said being proficient with your time will also break down anxiety and stress.
