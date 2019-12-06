Rainforest Carwash to offer free car wash with donation of toy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People in the Pine Belt will have an opportunity to get their car washed while also giving to a good cause.
On Saturday, Rainforest Carwash will be offering their deluxe “Everything” car wash to customers who bring in a new, unwrapped toy of at least $10 value or above for either a boy or girl.
Santa’s helpers will be on hand to assist you in collecting your donations and getting you into the car wash for free.
Mike Gornak, owner of Rainforest Carwash, says that he and his employees are looking forward to being able to help kids have a merry Christmas.
“We’re not going to make any money off this, it’s not about that,” said Gornak. “This is all about giving these kids something to open up on Christmas morning and putting smiles on their faces.”
The toys collected be collected at all Rainforest Carwash locations from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Everything collected will go to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive.
