Purvis Middle School gives back to the community with Service Day

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Purvis Middle School hosted it’s annual Service Day, where students went into the community to assist in various service projects.
Students were at Edward Street Thrift Store, Worthy Stables, Homes for Hope and many others to lend a helping hand.
“We’re trying to create some civic awareness to make sure they really understand that there’s a world outside the four classroom walls,” said Brooke Ann McWilliams, a seventh grade English teacher at Purvis Middle School.
Next year, the event will be open to the public for donations that will go towards the project.
