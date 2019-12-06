Pine Belt musician signs record deal in Nashville

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A local musician’s career is taking off after a lot of hard work and dedication. We introduce you to artist Hunter Lott as his music is being heard across the nation.
“Tell me how I can go back in time,” Lott said. “'One of a Kind’ is my nationally released single. I got a guitar when I was 8 and didn’t do anything with it. I put it down, put it in a closet somewhere and didn’t touch it until I was about to turn 16."
That’s when Lott’s musical talent began to make an imprint on his own path.
“I wanted to start playing. As soon as I started playing the guitar, I started singing,” said Lott.
He started singing and playing for crowds in his hometown of Collins and across the state.
“I sang at all these small venues and did a lot of national anthems at my high school and different high schools,” said Lott.
The stars and stripes shined bright from half court at Mississippi State University.
“Then one day out of the blue, I’m standing center court with a camera in my face with over 6,000 people looking at me and everything is dead quiet,” said Lott.
Now, the 20-year-old country musician sits in the recording studio bringing his lyrics to life.
“The beginning of this year, I was still doing YouTube covers and stuff like that. We had some people contacting us. I had some people, some big names, in Nashville contacting me about potential,” said Lott.
That potential turned into a deal. The new artist recently signed with Nashville based recording label Lamon Records and released his first album “Country Free.”
“It felt good and it was exciting. It was really exciting,” said Lott.
Strumming strings of the heart, his southern roots emerge from the lyrics as he begins his professional career, continuing to look up to one of his first inspirations.
“I’m a big fan of Brantley Gilbert. I’m a super big fan of his music. He’s a big Christian like I am, and no matter what he does, he finds a way to mention how he’s blessed. It’s the same thing with me. I couldn’t do anything here without God by my side,” said Lott.
Lott singed with Lamon Records under an artist development contract. He will be performing at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe in January.
You can download “Country Free” through several music streaming services including, iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. Click here to learn more about the new album and for booking opportunities.
