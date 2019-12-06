One person killed in head on collision in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a crash in Simpson County on Thursday afternoon.
MHP said that the two vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 near Highway 13.
Reports say that a westbound Ford Fusion was struck head on by a eastbound Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Ford identified as Steven B. Beckham 51, of Hattiesburg died as a result of his injuries.
The other occupants of the Ford were transported to Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with unknown injuries.
The driver of the Silverado identified as Breshard D. Tillman 40, of Magee was transported to Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with serious injuries.
At this time this crash is currently under investigation.
