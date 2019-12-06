One injured in Hub City shooting; police investigating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a person was shot Friday afternoon.
HPD officials said investigators became aware of the incident after a person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said after further investigation, police learned the shooting happened on Marie Street.
Moore said police also took one person into custody for questioning. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. If you have any information that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department.
