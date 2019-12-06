Mississippi State shocked at home by Louisiana Tech

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Louisiana Tech used a 15-4 run over a 7:29 stretch midway through the second half en route to handing the Mississippi State men’s basketball team a 74-67 setback on Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum. State (6-2) saw its SEC-leading nonconference home winning streak of 26 consecutive games which dated back to the 2016-17 season come to a close.
Tyson Carter piled up a game-leading 20 points fueled by a season’s best five three-pointers and dished out four assists. The 20 points marked his fourth 20-point performance of the season and enabled him to surpass Lawrence Roberts (2004-05), Fred Thomas (2013-14-15-16) and Lamar Peters (2017-18-19) into 35th place on the program’s scoring list.
Reggie Perry collected his fourth double-double of his sophomore campaign after he amassed 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and equaled a career-best with 14 rebounds. He also tacked on four assists and registered a career-high three blocks. The 13 career double-doubles for Perry leads SEC active players. Abdul Ado nearly reached a double-double with a season-high nine points and eight rebounds. He grabbed five of his eight boards on the offensive end.
Robert Woodard II worked his way to eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart Jr. came away with seven points apiece. Molinar dropped in four assists, while Stewart Jr. dished out three assists of his own.
Prince Oduro rounded out the scoring for State with two points off a pair of free throws whereas KeyShawn Feazell tallied two rebounds. For the contest, MSU hit 25-of-53 shots from the field (47.2 percent), 11-of-23 shots from three-point range (47.8 percent) and 6-of-12 shots from the foul line (50.0 percent).
State notched 18 assists and 13 turnovers, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 12 assists and 10 turnovers. The visitors emerged with a 34-31 edge in rebounds. Louisiana Tech shot 26-of-54 (48.1 percent), 10-for-16 on three-pointers (62.5 percent) and 12-for-19 at the charity stripe (63.2 percent). The Bulldogs had five players in double figures headed by 16 points from Daquan Bracey followed by 15 points and six rebounds from Amorie Archibald.
Mississippi State will face its first Power Five nonconference opponent in Kansas State from the Big 12 at the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday, December 14. Tip time is slated for 10:30 a.m. CT from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The game will be televised by ESPNU and streamed online courtesy of the Watch ESPN platform.
