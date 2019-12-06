Mississippi Gulf Coast grabs 5th NJCAA national title

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 700 miles Mississippi Gulf Coast traveled by bus to Pittsburg, Kansas for the NJCAA national championship.
Though, the Bulldogs logged several more miles during a year-long journey that began in the spring of 2019. They’d likely tell you it’s been a heck of a ride.
No. 1 MGCCC handed No. 2 Lackawanna its first loss of the season 24-13 on Thursday night to capture the school’s fifth national title and put a bow on a flawless 12-0 campaign.
Deondre House’s 47-yard touchdown run iced the game with 8:14 remaining, swelling the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-13.
The one-play, nine-second drive came just one possession after Gulf Coast scored the go-ahead touchdown five minutes into the fourth quarter. Sophomore Austin Bolton punched in his second score of the night from a yard out to give MGCCC a 17-13 lead.
The Poplarville native carried the ball 23 times for 70 yards rushing. House led the Bulldogs with 73 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Petal grad Marquise Bridges added four catches for 62 yards, including a 32 yard catch-and-run to set up Bolton’s first touchdown of the game midway through the first quarter.
Gulf Coast’s victory at Carnie Smith Stadium on the campus of Pittsburg State marked its first championship since 2007. The Bulldogs were also crowned champions in 1948, 1971 and 1984.
Head coach Jack Wright becomes just the second coach to win NJCAA titles at two different schools. Wright led Northwest Mississippi to a championship in 2015.
