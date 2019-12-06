Miss Mississippi prepares to represent the state at Miss America

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer is going through a checklist from Miss America making sure every detail is in order for the national competition. A few things are under wraps, and there are more changes.
Miss America has already released the order in which candidates will compete for the national title. Miss Mississippi is part of the Mu Group, number three on the list.
Hyer said, “I hope they see someone who is relatable and not afraid to be authentically themself. And I think that’s something Miss America 2.0 has been great about is working to present us as women and as individuals as opposed to these stereotypes of what a woman should be.”
Miss Mississippi leaves for Connecticut December 11th. Her personal interview is Friday December 13th with judges, Sunday December 15th On Stage Question and Social Impact Pitch and Talent December 16th.
“I have decided what I’m going to sing at Miss America and it is a little bit of a secret but I guess I can reveal that it is a song I’ve always wanted to sing but have always been to afraid to sing. But I thought this is my one shot at the Miss America title and I’ve always been a fan of doing something that scares you if you think it can lead to personal growth”, Hyer said.
The line up was determined in a random lottery. In addition to the elimination of the swimwear there are more changes at Miss America including a move from Atlantic City to Connecticut.
Hyer explained, "I am packing a lot more coats and stockings than I even thought I would for my Miss America experience, because typically Miss America is in September and in Atlantic City so typically it is a hot experience but we will be very cold. So I am excited for that change. I think that it is such a year of change for the Miss America organization and one of the many ways is in its geographic location. So at least our hair will be looking good cause it won't be humid. That's a good thing."
Miss America began 98 years ago as a “bathing beauty revue” to help drum up business from tourists in Atlantic City.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.