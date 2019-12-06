Lumberton faces familiar foe in Class 1A title game

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ For the second time in the past four years, Lumberton High School won a Class 1A A South State football title.
And for the most part, the Panthers offered up a collective shrug, and got back to work this week.
“I thought in 2016 we felt like we were just excited to be there, and this group doesn’t feel that way,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said. “They’ve had the attitude they’ve had all year – ‘Hey, this is just another game, Coach. Let’s go play, let’s prepare and get ready to play.’
“And I like that. We’ve got a real workmanlike attitude this week, so I like it.”
Lumberton (12-3) will face defending Class 1A state champion Nanih Waiya (13-2) at 3 p.m. Friday for the state title.
The two are far from strangers.
Before this year’s realignment, the Warriors were part of Class 1A’s South State family, competing in Region 3-1A.
In fact, Nanih Waiya was representing the South when it knocked off three-time defending champion Simmons High School in the 2018 final. The Warriors are making their third consecutive appearance in the state title game.
“We played (Nanih Waiya) in 2015 in the playoffs,” Jones said. “In 2016, we played ‘em in the South State championship game (in Lumberton), which was a 50-48 overtime game.
“We have a lot of respect for their program.”
Likewise, said Nanih Waiya coach James Courtney.
“I know Lumberton,” Courtney said. “I know Zach Jones, their coach. He and I are good friends.
“So, we know what they do. He’s not going to change what he does.”
The Panthers, who last won a state title in 2005, are sparked by junior quarterback Robert Henry, who has run for 1,831 yards and 29 touchdowns and passed for another 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.”
“I know the talent level that they have athletically is just extreme speed,” Courtney said. “So, we both like to run the football. We both run power a lot.”
The Warriors, who lost their first two games of the season and haven’t lost since, are led by senior quarterback Donovan Turner, who has thrown for 1,474 yards and 17 touchdowns wit five interceptions, He also has run for 930 yards and 17 scores.
Junior running back Austin Sanders has run for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 202 yards and a score. Senior running back Devean Turner has rushed for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Receiver Tylan Glass and J.T. Stokes have six touchdown catches apiece.
“We’re going to have our hands full, we know that,” Jones said. “We’re going to have to play our best and that’s what we want to do.
“This time of the year that’s what you want to do is go play your best so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.