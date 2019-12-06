Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State archives and history officials are considering the University of Mississippi's proposal to move a Confederate soldier monument from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Confederate cemetery. The cemetery is still on campus but is in a less prominent location. The move would need to be approved by a board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities. The monument is one of many put up across the South more than a century ago. Critics say its display near the University of Mississippi’s main administrative building sends a signal that the school glorifies the Confederacy and glosses over the South’s history of slavery.