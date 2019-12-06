Lamar Co. man accused of burning down his own home

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man is accused of setting fire to his own home Friday morning.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said Randy Curtis Cooper, 55, was booked into the Lamar County Jail around 3 p.m. on a charge of first-degree arson.
Rigel said deputies and firefighters responded to the house fire on Pine Burr Road around 10:30 a.m. Rigel said first responders quickly determined the fire was set intentionally, and Cooper was arrested at the scene.
Rigel said it took firefighters a couple of hours to extinguish the flames and the home was a total loss. No juries were reported.
Because of the ongoing investigation, Rigel could not go into detail about how the fire was ignited.
Firefighters with the Southwest and Pine Ridge volunteer fire departments and Lumberton Fire Department worked the fire, Rigel said.
