Korean War soldier returns home to Mississippi 69 years after death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A soldier killed in the Korean War will return home to Mississippi next week.
Army Cpl. Joe T. Avant was killed during the Korean War in 1950.
Avant was a 20-year-old from Greenwood, Mississippi, when he was killed. He was reported missing on November 30, 1950, and was finally accounted for on September 10, 2019.
Avant's remains were one of 55 boxes turned over to America by North Korea during a summit between Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump last year.
Avant's remains will arrive at Jackson International Airport on December 11 neat 10:30 a.m.. A procession will then lead him to Greenwood.
The public is encourages to line the roadways along I-20 West, I-55 North to Vaiden/Highway 35, and Highway 82 to support the family.
Avant will be laid to rest at Odd fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.
