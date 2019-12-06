Jefferson Davis Co. beats Noxubee Co. 25-15 to win 3A state title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Jaguars defeated the Noxubee County Tigers 25-15 Friday to earn the title of 3A state football champions.
A monster game by senior Keyser Booth helped propel the Jaguars to victory.
Booth opened the scoring in the first quarter by hauling in a touchdown pass from quarterback Lyric Hall. Booth scored a long rushing touchdown on the Jaguars’ next drive, but the ensuing extra point sailed wide of the uprights.
A long touchdown strike would finally get Noxubee County on the board with about nine minutes left to go in the half, but Jefferson Davis County scored another touchdown to make the score 19-7 heading into halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Booth would score his third touchdown of the day with about three minutes left to go in the game to put the contest out of reach for Noxubee County.
The Tigers would score one more touchdown and two-point conversion with about a minute left to go to bring the final score to 25-15.
This is the Jaguars second Class 3A state crown in three years. JDC won the 3A state title in 2017. This also marks an outstanding eighth state title for JDC had coach Lance Mancuso.
The 3A championship game was one of six title games that will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The games will air on WDAM 7 Bounce. On the antenna, the channel number is 7.3. On Comcast, the channel number is 216.
Here is the schedule for the remaining games:
- MHSAA Class 1A State Championship: Nanih Waiya vs. Lumberton (Friday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.)
- MHSAA Class 6A State Championship: Oxford vs. Oak Grove (Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.)
- MHSAA Class 4A State Championship: Corinth vs. Poplarville (Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.)
- MHSAA Class 2A State Championship: Northside vs. Taylorsville (Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m.)
- MHSAA Class 5A State Championship: West Point vs. Picayune (Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.)
