Jaguars battle way into 3A showdown

BASSFIELD, Miss. _ That Jefferson Davis County High School will find itself playing for a state football championship Friday morning, in of itself, comes as little surprise.
The Jaguars won the Class 3A state crown in 2017, the first year of the consolidation that created JDC from the merger of Bassfield and Prentiss high schools.
Before that Bassfield had won five, Class 2A state championships between 20009 and 2015, including four in a row between 2012-15.
But this fall, one could be forgiven for questioning whether Jefferson Davis County would even qualify for the playoffs, let alone make another run at the top of the hill.
Not only did the Jaguars lose six of their first eight games but have had to deal with front-line players sidelined by injury for stretches at a time.
“We thought it was all over,” senior running back Keyser Booth said. “But we came together after the Hattiesburg game, and said the losing, it was all over.”
Except, it wasn’t. JDC, which had dropped four of its first six games, lost its first two Region 8-3A outings.
“We lost a couple more games after that, and so, we said it again, we wouldn’t lose any more,” Booth said.
This time, the mass message took. Jefferson Davis County (9-6) has won its last seven games, making the playoffs as the three seed from Region 8-3A.
The Jaguars eventually avenged their regular-season region losses by ending the seasons of second-seeded West Marion High School in the South State semifinals before knocking off top-seeded and unbeaten Columbia High School in the South State championship game.
In its three years of existence, Jefferson Davis County has played in three consecutive South State title games, winning two.
“There’s a belief that the hard work by them and their teammates, has really built a strong foundation,” JDC coach Lance Mancuso said. “They have that tradition to fall back on to help enable them to win games.”
Mancuso said the Jaguars will be facing a mirror program from the North in Noxubee County High School. The Tigers (10-5) also had an up-and-down regular season before tearing through four games in the playoffs.
“Another perennial power in, if you want to say it this way, small-school Mississippi,” Mancuso said. “They’re a lot like we are. There’s not a whole lot there except for the excitement and the joy of a Friday night, and that’s not knock on them, because that’s the way it is here, too, in a lot of ways.
“Their kids, they understand. They’ve got five state championships, the most recent was the same day we won our last one. They were (the game) right after us in 2017. We know we are going to face a tremendous football team.”
Offensively, Jefferson Davis County relies on a ground game that averages 209 yards a contest.
Keyser Booth, who was one of five players injured in an October loss at Class 5A Hattiesburg, leads the way with 1,430 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing.
“He’s extremely important,” Mancuso said. “He’s the heartbeat. He’s a guy who everyone rallies around. When you’ve got a player like that, who’s just such an overachiever at his size, that you can’t help but rally around him.
“He’s been the spark that we needed.”
During the Jaguars’ seven-game winning streak, Booth has rushed for 933 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Booth has been complemented by freshman DeMario Booth (473 yards, three touchdowns), sophomore Malcolm Hartzog (225 yards, four touchdowns) and senior DeAndre Shorts (281 yards, five touchdowns).
Noxubee County has been led by dual-threat quarterback Marlon Windham, who has rushed for 1,000 yards and passed for 2,500 yards.
Windham has completed 188-of-340 passes for 2,502 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has run for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.
But both title contenders have ridden defenses to Friday’s encounter.
The Tigers have allowed 26 points over the four-game postseason run, including a pair of shutouts. The Jaguars have allowed just 13 points, including a pair of shutouts.
