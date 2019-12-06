Forecast for state championship games at The Rock

We started off your Friday cool with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will be cloudy all day long with off and on showers throughout the day. Be sure to take your raincoats if you’re going to be cheering on your team at the state championship games at The Rock. Highs will be in the low 70s. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 60s with lows in the low 50s. This weekend is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Another chance for rain looks to move in next Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday before falling into the mid to low 50s by Wednesday as a cold front move into the area. Another chance for rain will be possible toward the end of next weekend.