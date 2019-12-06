Federal grants will fund renovations of Collins Police Dept., Blackwell Library

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Police Department and the R.E. Blackwell Memorial Library are getting major facelifts in 2020.
Two federal grants, totaling $600,000 are paying for the work.
Much of it will improve access for people with disabilities.
Other work will add office space and improve the dispatch center at the Police Department.
The City of Collins is putting up nearly $100,000 in matching funds.
“(The work) will involve updating the restrooms, the parking area, some of the doorways,” said Suzette Davis, Collins city clerk. “This is a $450,000 dollar grant and then, we also received the Small Municipal Population Limited Grant, which was $150,000.”
“It’s going to upgrade our dispatch center, so that’s a big deal for us,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department “It’s going to expand the building.”
“We are a 24-hour facility, we run 24 hours, and that takes a toll on a building and this is going to just upgrade us and be able to serve the public and the citizens of Collins a lot better this way,” Ponder said.
Work is expected to begin in late winter or early spring.
