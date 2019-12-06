Christmas events held around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Several cities in the Pine Belt hosted Christmas parades and celebrations on Thursday.
The City of Collins held it’s annual parade which featured local marching bands, floats and lots of candy.
Hattiesburg also held it’s annual Christmas parade and lit the Christmas tree in Town Square Park.
Those at the event say it was a great time.
“I love it because it’s homespun," said Liesa Newman, who attended the Hattiesburg parade. I see a lot of family involvement. I see a lot of marching bands and dancing.”
The City of Laurel hosted it’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Thursday night as well. Hundreds of community members came out for the event.
“It’s a great event," said organizer Lew Yonder. "Downtown Laurel’s hopping. We lit the tree tonight. A special thanks to the City of Laurel and the city recreation department, Bancorp South for sponsoring it. We had a great turnout and great music and a great start to the Christmas season.”
