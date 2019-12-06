Hattiesburg Chick-Fil-A to hold week of giving

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-Fil-A in Hattiesburg is teaming up with Pine Belt charities to give back for Christmas.
“This time of year, during Christmas and Thanksgiving, we like to do a week of giving," said Hattiesburg Chick-Fil-A owner operator Jon Munger. "So next week is our week of giving, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day Monday through Friday, we have a different organization that we’re partnering up with.”
Those who bring in a donation for the organization will be given a voucher for a free entree.
Munger even said there isn’t a limit on how many days in a row you can come. He sees a need for his company to help the community around it.
Christian Services will be out there on Monday and are asking for a few items.
“We’d love to see you come out with cutting boards, knives, dish towels, aprons, can openers," said Jim Prout of Christian Services. “Again, the food is wonderful, but we’ve got other agencies that we got to partner with and help and they’re out there another day so we don’t want to overload anyone and say, ‘Hey, we all want the same thing.”
Edward Street Fellowship is asking for non-perishable food items on Tuesday.
Ann McCullen with Edwards Street Fellowship said the support of local businesses is irreplaceable.
“The business community is really what makes us hum," McCullen said. “Individuals in the community do a lot, but we have so many businesses that consistently give us food or services.”
