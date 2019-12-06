The art of glassblowing spreads holiday cheer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt artist is teaching people how to make their own glass ornaments.
This isn’t your average ornament. These custom-made tree decorations are handmade with glass and each one has a surprising result. You never know what the outcome will be.
Jeremy Thomley, of Mohawk Steel and Class, says his mission for teaching people about the art of glass blowing is to educate, inspire and create.
Garrett Pesta is a glass artist from North Carolina who has been taken under the wing of Thomley. He stumbled upon Thomley and his steel and glass shop on the Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm a few years ago.
Pesta now is his confidant and helps him daily in classes and education of glass blowing. He feels that glass blowing pertains to many different things.
“Glass gets to explore a lot of different fields so we get to bring in history, we get to bring in current events, we can bring in science, we can bring in art," Pesta said. "So there’s a lot of different processes and skills out there that we can relate back to glass with, so it’s a cool medium to be able to touch all of them.”
Krystin Holmes, a science instructor at Petal High School, brought her students Thursday to learn about glassblowing.
Holmes has been bringing her polymer science class to Mohawk Steel and Glass company for the last three years. She enjoys watching her students see glass being made firsthand in a real life situation.
“I love how they go into where the colors come from and how the different metals give color to glass and that’s something that we also apply in the classroom when we do some of our different techniques,” Holmes said.
The students got to pick the color scheme they wanted to use and went home the same day with their new ornament. Thomas Smith is giving his to his grandma and can’t wait to see his creation on her tree.
They are fully booked until Christmas, but are accepting reservations during the first two weeks of Feburary, March and April. Their shop is open seasonally throughout the year. To book your appointment please visit: hotglassms.com.
