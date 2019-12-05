USM rally falls short in 61-56 loss to Tulane

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Freshman guard Auston Leslie had taken just two shots in the University of Southern Mississippi’s first eight men’s basketball games.
Wednesday night, Leslie found himself in the thick of a furious USM rally that came up just short in a 61-56 loss to visiting Tulane University at Reed Green Coliseum.
Leslie hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute as the Golden Eagles whittled a 10-point deficit to three points with 16 seconds to play.
But the Green Wave (7-1) made four free throws to offset a final USM basket, sending the Golden Eagles (2-7) to their fourth consecutive defeat and first on their home court.
USM was in catch-up mode most of the evening, though the Golden Eagles stayed within striking distance.
Tulane led by as many as nine points in the first half before settling for a 30-24 halftime lead. The Green Wave’s biggest lead, 14 points, came with less than 5 minutes to play, and Tulane was still up by 12 with 2 ½ minutes left and 10 with less than a minute to go.
But Leslie knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and sophomore Tyler Stevenson slammed home a miss of on a third trey to get USM within 57-54 with 16 seconds left.
But Tulane, which shot 76.2 percent from the foul line, hit enough free throws to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.
The disparity at the line was striking. Tulane made 16-of-21 free throws. The Golden Eagles, who did not attempt a foul shot in the second half, went 3-of-4. Guard LaDavius Draine, who missed all eight of his field-goal attempts, was the only USM player to shoot a free throw.
Stevenson was the lone Golden Eagle in double figures, scoring 10 points and grabbing a career-high nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Gabe Watson added nine points and freshman guard Angel Smith came off the bench for eight points and two rebounds.
USM was without forward Boban Jacdonmi, who was hurt in USM’s previous game with the University of Alabama.
Tulane got 13 points and 10 rebounds from junior guard Teshawn Hightower, 15 points and nine rebounds from senior guard Christion Thompson and 11 points, four rebounds and four assists from senior swingman K.J. Lawson.
USM will return to the home court at 2 p.m. Saturday, welcoming Southern Illinois University to Green Coliseum.
HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi saw a 17-point, third-quarter lead disappear, and soon after, so did the Lady Eagles’ five-game winning streak.
Tulane (4-5) outscored USM 23-14 in the final period Wednesday, using an 8-0 to open the fourth quarter that erased a 44-39 deficit and gave the Lady Green Wave the lead.
The game was tied at 49-49 before Tulane hit a 5-0 spurt to take the lead for good.
USM got within 58-56 with 20 seconds to play and 59-58 with 10 seconds to play, but Tulane made three throws on its final two possessions to deny the Lady Eagles.
USM hurt itself with 23 turnovers and hit only 36.1 percent of its shots from the floor.
Senior forward Respect Leaphart led USM with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Senior guard Shonte Hailes managed 11 points, hitting just four of 17 shots from the field, but added five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Tulane got 22 points and 10 rebounds from junior forward Krystal Freeman and 20 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist from junior guard Arsula Clark.
The Lady Eagles will host the University of South Alabama at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Green Coliseum.
