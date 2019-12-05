Construction underway for new animals at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Zoo is getting a facelift for some new long-legged friends. The Giraffe Barn is what they are calling it.
Along with the barn, there is going to be a new event pavilion. “It will be able to seat four hundred to five hundred people at banquets. we also will be able to host over two thousand people at receptions," says Rick Taylor.
In addition to the pavilion, there will also be a 2nd concession for zoo-goers, that will allow them to eat alongside the giraffes.
The projects are expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.