SBE seeks high school junior to serve as representative in 2020-21

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking applications from rising high school juniors who wish to serve as the junior student representative to the State Board starting in the 2020-21 school year.
The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one high school senior who serve as non-voting SBE members and provide input on policy decisions that affect public schools in the state after the SBE adopted a policy in 2018 outlining the criteria for adding student representatives to the state board.
The current junior representative, Omar Jamil of DeSoto County Schools, will serve as the senior representative in the next school year.
The one rising junior will be decided through a competitive process to serve as student representative for a two-year term beginning next school year.
Students who wish to apply to serve in the next school year must complete the application posted here.
Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020.
For questions, contact Donna Hales at (601) 359-2331 or dhales@mdek12.org.
