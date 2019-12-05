Rodriguez: “I want to be a head coach again”

Brought on by Luke as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator last January, this season was a definite change of pace for Rodriguez in what was his first year as an assistant coach since he ran the offense at Clemson in 2000. While the Rebels were not necessarily a juggernaut on offense this season with a 26.6 points per game average, Rodriguez did find something with a true freshman duo of Plumlee and running back Jerrion Ealy. With those two leading the charge, the Rebels averaged 251.3 rushing yards per game which ranked second in the Southeastern Conference.